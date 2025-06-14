IPS helps recent grads stay on track after graduation

INDIANAPOLIS — While many students are away for summer vacation, all four Indianapolis Public Schools Future Centers stay open.

Their goal is to prevent “summer melt” — an all-too-common trend where college-bound students fail to enroll in the fall despite being accepted and planning to attend.

“Our students get so much support during the time they’re with us in high school. When they graduate, they don’t have that immediate support right there. Without summer support, some of them lose momentum," college specialist at the Crispus Attucks Future Center Kellye Harrison-Ayala, said.

Kellye Harrison-Ayala

Harrison-Ayala estimates that half of Crispus Attucks grads reach back out to receive support during the summer.

“Helped students with college applications, helped students with FAFSA errors, students who need to appeal parts of the 21st century scholar process, students who just need help with registering for orientation for college," Harrison-Ayala said.

The number of IPS grads enrolling in college is on the incline.

In 2024, 32% of grads enrolled in college, up 3% from prior years.

“Although a high school diploma is the foundation, in the economy we are in, we’re seeing the need for more skilled trades and more professional certifications and degrees," she said.

One of those students is Elijah Dowd.

Elijah Dowd

The Class of 2025 grad is studying Mechanical Engineering at Indiana State University in the fall.

“I like to build things. Since I was young, I grew up wanting to use my hands," Dowd said.

Dowd says the IPS Future Center set him up for success.

“It allowed me to view and figure out exactly what I wanted to do when I got out of high school. It gave me a lot of opportunities to find which school fits best for me," he said.

Harrison-Ayala says it’s bittersweet saying goodbye to her seniors every year, but she’s excited to see the places they’ll go.

“IPS grads are thriving and just doing amazing things in the community and beyond," she said.