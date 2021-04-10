IPS launches campaign to encourage students to finish school year on a strong note

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, Indianapolis Public Schools launched the Finish Strong Campaign to encourage students in grades K-12 to finish the school year strong.

More than 100 volunteers made more than 1000 home visits to families throughout the district over the last few days to talk with parents and students by reminding them of the many valuable resources that are available to ensure their students are successful.

IPS Supt. Aleesia Johnson even joined the volunteer effort to make several visits.

“Our initiative is about going out into the community beyond the school walls, beyond our district office and connecting with our families, encouraging them to finish the fourth quarter strong as we look at attendance, as we look at academics, as we look at rounding out the school year,” Shateena Love, IPS Executive Director of Schools said. “Whether they’re in kindergarten or a graduating senior, we want our families and our students to know that we are here to encourage them to get to the finish line.”