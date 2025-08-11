IPS launches new teacher apprenticeship program to help combat teacher shortage

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is launching a new Teacher Apprenticeship Program (TAP) to help with the teacher shortage and keep employees in the district.

The program, launched in partnership with Marian University, allows current employees to earn their bachelor’s degree in elementary education while continuing to work full time in the district.

Among the first participants is Josue Rodriguez Ramos, a bilingual assistant at Ernie Pyle Elementary School. After five years working with high school students, he is in his first semester in an elementary classroom.

“It’s a new world for me,” Rodriguez Ramos said. “You learn new things, and sometimes it’s fun to listen to the students.”

Rodriguez Ramos and three other staff members were selected for the program. To qualify, applicants must have at least 60 college credits or an associate degree. Participants take four classes each semester, with much of the coursework tied directly to their current classroom roles.

Dena Durish, IPS senior manager of educator pathways, said the program is part of a growing trend in education.

“In 2022, the U.S. Department of Labor opened up opportunities for teacher education to become one of hundreds of registered apprenticeship pathways,” Durish said.

The program not only supports professional growth but also helps the district address the high cost of teacher recruitment.

“Nationally, there’s research that shows how much it costs to recruit teachers,” Durish said. “For us to be able to recruit from within while also allowing our employees to collect a paycheck and receive benefits was also very important for us.”

For Rodriguez Ramos, the apprenticeship is more than a career move; it’s the answer to a long-time goal.

“I was praying about that,” he said. “Having this opportunity is the answer.”

The apprenticeship comes at no out-of-pocket cost to participants. Currently, it is offered only for elementary education, but district leaders say they are working on expanding it to other grade levels.