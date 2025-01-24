IPS launches support website for undocumented students amid Trump’s heightened deportation efforts

INDIANAPOLIS — 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States could now face heightened immigration enforcement as President Donald Trump works to fulfill his promise of mass deportations.

President Trump announced this week that federal immigration agencies can make arrests at schools, churches, and hospitals, ending a policy that has been in effect since 2011.

Indianapolis Public Schools now has a website with resources and support for undocumented students and families.

“At IPS, we are committed to fostering a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all students and families, regardless of immigration status,” the district said.

IPS says the district wants to assure their community that all students have the right to learn without fear, citing Plyler v. Doe – a Supreme Court case from 1982 that ruled states cannot deny public education to undocumented children.

The district also says it will not allow any action by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on school grounds without a judicial warrant.

“Our team has been trained to respond appropriately to situations involving undocumented students and their families,” IPS said.

The site also has links to legal resources and privacy information.

