IPS needs community support to provide essential school supplies for thousands of students

INDIANAPOLIS — As summer draws to a close, parents across Central Indiana are preparing their children for the upcoming school year.

For Katrina Newell, a mother of three with another baby on the way, the back-to-school shopping has already begun.

"Slowly getting some supplies and school uniforms and all the fun stuff, new backpacks," Newell said. "I'm a teacher too, so I love when kids come prepared and ready with all of the things, and they're excited for it."

WRTV

To ensure every student is equipped with the necessary supplies, Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is actively reaching out to the community for assistance.

Tiffany Parker, IPS Family and Community Engagement Manager, highlighted the financial challenges many families face.

"A lot of our IPS students and families face financial hardships right now, so school supplies can add up quickly, and that's another expense for the families," Parker said.

WRTV

To ease this burden, the district is collecting school supplies at the IPS administration building, encouraging local residents and businesses to contribute to the initiative.

"We're collecting backpacks, expo markers, folders, binders, you name it,” Parker said.

WRTV

The demand for school supplies is substantial, with the United Way reporting that nearly half of children attending U.S. public schools come from low-income families. Approximately 16 million children lack access to essential school supplies, translating to one in every four kids.

"It helps create a sense of belonging and knowing that partners, the community came together, families came together to help support their education," Jose Juarez, IPS Family and Community Engagement Director, said. "I think it brings them the message that they matter and that the community supports them and backs them."

WRTV

IPS will distribute the collected items to students at back-to-school events starting next week. The first day of school for IPS is set for August 4th.

Click here for the items IPS is collecting