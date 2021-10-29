IPS pay raise for teachers approved during school board meeting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public School Board approved a 3% raise for IPS teachers.

"This is for IPS teachers within the LEA," said Commissioner Evan Hawkins. "I think it's exciting this is a trend here we have seen over the last few years, raises for our teachers."

Indianapolis Public Schools and its teachers' union have settled on a two-year contract.

Teachers will get a 3% pay raise each year retroactive to this past July.

Depending on their years on the job, teachers could see a total increase ranging from $2,900 and $5,300 over two years.

Some parents and teachers question if that's enough.

"Not at all. Not at all," said Lateeria Anderson.

The Indianapolis Teachers Society sent WRTV the following statement about the pay raise:

The current rate of inflation is 5.4%, the current contract would not keep teachers above living wages. If IPS wants to retain highly qualified teachers, they need to pay a competitive wage.

They add that teachers are being asked to do more with less, "All while expected to reach grade-level standards, bridge gaps from virtual learning, and more."

The Indianapolis Teachers Society explained how they're also concerned about benefits. "If history were to repeat itself, teachers will spend their raise on increased premiums, thus, making their raise obsolete," they said.

Hawkins says they're confident with the new contract.

"We feel great about the benefits package presented. We want to make sure our benefits are as competitive as possible and we feel like we've delivered that," he said.

A hot topic during Thursday's board meeting was referendum funds.

In 2018, voters approved a $220 million referendum to support teacher compensation and a $52 million capital improvement referendum.

"My concern is the referendum money that was supposed to be distributed throughout all of our schools equally," Anderson said.

"I don't want my kids to be limited," said Donate Dison.

"Schools that have received funding from the operating referendum can better help students that need extra help and they have the funds to better retain and attract teachers," Megan Prosel said.

Hawkins says they hear the concerns and they've asked the administration to look into the data.

"We like to see a presentation and understanding of what it means," Hawkins said. "What is the current state of equable funding and what opportunities do we have to ensure all teachers have access to the resources and the kiddos have access to the resources."

Indianapolis Public Schools has more than 31,000 students and 88 schools.

