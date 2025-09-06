IPS program aims to curb youth violence, leaders call for community's help to fund it

INDIANAPOLIS — A program at Shortridge High School is providing a safe space for teens to hang out and connect after school.

The SHINE project held its first tailgate of the season on Friday.

“Basically, the kids come up with an idea and plan it," Social Worker Chelsea English said.

SHINE stands for Safety, Health, Inclusion, and Nurturing Environments.

English created the student-led initiative last year.

“I’ve had a few students affected by gun violence. Whether they were victims or someone in their family was a victim, a friend, a close loved one. That has affected me deeply," she said.

WRTV sat down with Shortridge Junior Darrick Colon, who describes himself as a student leader, a friend and a voice for his peers.

Colon is also a victim of gun violence.

“It moved me halfway across the country. I left my friends, my home, everything I knew when I was younger," he said. “I lived with PTSD for a while. Even hearing a gun, seeing it still triggers me a bit. Having that fear instilled inside me is very traumatizing. I don’t want that for other kids.”

Youth gun violence has been a major talking point for city leaders, law enforcement and advocates, after a deadly mass shooting downtown Fourth of July weekend.

One solution the City County Council has come up with is a stricter curfew ordinance for teens under 17.

English says we need to do more.

“I understand the importance of the curfew. I understand the importance of law enforcement responding. I also think we have to provide proactive and preventative measures as well, to keep kids out of the situation," she said.

The SHINE project is calling on the community to help with funding/donations of food, art supplies, hygiene items, and stipends for staff.

Each event usually costs between $100 to $300 for food and supplies.

English would like to provide chaperones with a $50 gift card for offering their free time.

This has not yet been possible due to budget constraints.

The total estimate for one year of programming is around $4,000.

“Last year, with IPS' help, I was able to demonstrate the value. And I hope I’ve demonstrated the value to the community and I’m hoping the community can help us out with that too," English said.

It’s English’s goal to expand the program across all IPS high schools in the future.