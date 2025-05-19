IPS student competing in global Math Hoops competition

INDIANAPOLIS— On Friday morning, students at Benjamin Harrison School 2 were treated to a big surprise. Freddy Fever and Boomer made an appearance at their assembly.

“I was actually very nervous,” said Jude Hawk, a fifth grader.

The mascots were there to help celebrate Hawk and make sure he’s ready for a big competition.

“And I was kind of surprised because I’m still in shock that this happened to me.”

Hawk will represent the state of Indiana at a Math Hoops global competition. The game uses NBA and WNBA player stats to help solve math problems.

“They have to answer math facts within a certain amount of time, but they’re also using strategy and skills to play a board game where they have to beat their opponent and be strategic about it,” said Leslie Kessler, the math hoops coach.

“For me, it just combines a lot of fun things like math and basketball, which are two things I really enjoy,” said Hawk.

Hawk is a big Pacer fan, but says there are some other guys he’s been using to win games.

“Normally, I choose players like {Luka} Doncic because for me, I won most of the games I had him in and him and {Nikola} Jokic,” said Hawk.

Math Hoops is a program started by Learn Fresh that looks to improve math proficiency in students in 4th through 8th grade. Statistics show 66% of 8th students are deemed not proficient in math and 82% are low-income students.

The Pacers Foundation and Eli Lilly Company Foundation started the program in Indiana in 2022 to reinforce STEM education in IPS schools and others across the state.

This is the first year Benjamin Harrison has the club.

“Some of our kids have no experience in an after school club or team sport and some do so it’s really cool to see kids come together and teach each other,” said Kessler. “I think that’s so important right now for kids to feel a part of something, so this has just been a great opportunity for them.”

Hawk is heading to New York City next week to compete. He will also get to be at the Barclays Center for the NBA Draft.

