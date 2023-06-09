IPS students make boss moves at IUPUI's BOSS Camp

INDIANAPOLIS — The thrill of creating your own business is striking the minds of our youth. After all, they are the entrepreneurs of the future.

This week, 25 IPS students attended BOSS Camp at IUPUI. The week-long experience helps high school students learn how to start, design and pitch a business.

The camp partnered with professors from the Kelley School of Business. Those who participated received a $375 salary stipend to go towards their business.

The students pitched their businesses before judges on Friday afternoon for a chance to win cash prizes.

“They’re not in fear of starting the business. They’re excited about that,” Tim Scales, Founder of BOSS Camp, said. “Their fear is about presenting the business, but that’s what’s fun too. We’re helping them with that public speaking side of it.”

Jakyra Litt, a recent IPS graduate who will be attending IUPUI in the fall, attempted to push her business, “Jewelry Chic,” during the camp. It’s an online boutique that sells jewelry from Nigeria.

“I’m not really used to having a lot of feedback. Having another adult or student come to me and tell me, ‘Hey, you can do this to make it a lot better,’ is really helpful,” Litt said.

Assistant Vice Chancellor for the Office of Community Engagement at IUPUI, Teresa Bennett, says too many students think there’s only one path for their future.

“We’re really promoting the opportunity to build a business, whether it’s a side business, full-time business or something you do today to get into school,” Bennett said.

The first-place winner of the camp took home $100.

The second-place winner won $75.

The third-place winner received $50.