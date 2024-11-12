IPS students receive free shoes, hats from Colts’ Kenny Moore II

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts spend their Tuesdays giving back to the community. This week, Kenny Moore II visited an IPS school to help deliver new shoes to hundreds of students.

WRTV

Moore handed out new athletic shoes and hats to over 400 kids at IPS Charles Warren Fairbanks Elementary School on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The Lids Foundation partnered with the non-profit Shoes That Fit to make it happen.

“I know how it feels to have help outside of your household and I know these kids probably don’t understand now, but hopefully they’ll grow to understand that it takes a village to raise a child,” Moore said.

WRTV

Moore comes from a family with seven kids, and he says he knows how hard it can be to provide at this time of the year.

“I know how tough it was for my mom to get us all the things that we wanted so I had to take the backseat a couple of times to fulfill the needs of my sisters,” Moore said.

WRTV

According to Shoes That Fit, one in three children in the U.S. lives in a low-income family, and shoes are one of the most expensive items for families to provide.

“We found that there’s a lot of children that have multiple siblings and their parents might not be able to afford brand new shoes — Nikes, Adidas, things like that,” Debra Moton, Head of Sports and Entertainment with Shoes that Fit, said. “It’s so special to be able to give them these shoes, and they’re super excited about it. They love it.”