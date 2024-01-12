IPS to host free college workshop on Saturday at Arsenal Tech High School

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools will host a free interactive workshop on Saturday to prepare students for their academic futures.

“Prepping for Success: The 3E’s & College Prep” will be held at Arsenal Tech High School on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will assist IPS students and their families with FAFSA completion, scholarship information and applications, mentorship and internship opportunities and career opportunities.

“Whether you are a student charting your path to college, career, the military, or a parent keen on guiding your child's journey and obtaining the information and assistance needed to help your student reach their goals, this event serves as a compass to navigate their road to success,” Ashley Beverly, an IPS Family and Community Engagement manager and project lead for the IPS Family Academy, said.

There will be engaging sessions with industry experts and academic counselors, college prep guidance and networking opportunities as well.

To sign up for the event, click here.