Ironworks Hotel ranked one of the best hotels in the United States by Tripadvisor

Posted at 5:04 PM, Apr 24, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis hotel has been named as one of the best places to stay in the country.

The Ironworks Hotel was ranked the ninth best hotel in the United States by Tripadvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Awards Best of the Best.

This achievement is based on a high volume of “above and beyond reviews” on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. Fewer than 1% of listings on Tripadvisor achieve this milestone.

“It is an absolute honor to be named among the best of the best hotels in the U.S.,” Andrew Burns, general manager of Ironworks Hotel Indy, said. “This acknowledgement is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team members who go above and beyond to ensure memorable experiences for all our guests.”

But that’s not all. Ironworks Hotel was also named the fourteenth best pet-friendly hotel in the United States.

