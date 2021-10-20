Irvington Halloween Festival returns after being canceled for two years

INDIANAPOLIS — We are just a little more than a week away from Halloween, and for one Indianapolis community, it's the biggest celebration of the year!

The Irvington Halloween Festival is back after a two-year hiatus. COVID-19 and the weather canceled the event last two years.

2021 marks the festival's 75th year. Some contests and events have already began, including the house decorating contest and window art display.

"This festival is a true tradition in Irvington and to have it canceled last year was very heartbreaking for everybody, and to bring it back this year is like bringing the livelihood back to the neighborhood and getting people out of their house and bringing the community back together like it needs to be," said Manuel Aguilar, events director for the Irvington Halloween Festival.

