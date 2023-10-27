Irvington Lofts offering hotel rooms and reimbursement for residents amid power outage

INDIANAPOLIS — INDIANAPOLIS — Irvington Lofts residents are being offered a hotel and reimbursement for groceries by management following a power outage that happened on Sunday.

Residents only have until noon of Friday, October 27 to respond for assistance in getting a hotel room.

Several residents have been forced to throw away groceries, charge their phones in their cars or stay at a family member's house due to no power.

Irvington Lofts management originally the utility company, AES, had a transformer that blew on Sunday and caused the electrical panel to have damage. It said the apartment complex has been working to get the lights back on since Sunday, but the parts needed won't arrive for another five to seven days. Irvington Lofts said it will take at least two days for the building repairs.

"This is the absolute earliest timeframe," said Irvington Lofts Management.

AES said it didn't have any equipment failures and that it was Irvington Lofts faulty equipment that caused the power outage. AES said at this point, there is nothing more AES Indiana can do until the property manager makes the necessary repairs and passes an electrical inspection by the City of Indianapolis Code Enforcement before crews can safely restore power.

Indiana Legal Services encourages residents to reach out with questions or concerns.

WRTV