Irvington neighbors concerned over series of vandalisms targeting homes

IRVINGTON – A series of vandalisms targeting an East side community has neighbors frustrated.

Folks who live in Irvington tell WRTV several people vandalized a number of homes in the neighborhood over the weekend.

“It’s scary, my neighbors are older people. It’s scary to think that they could be prey,” Katie Munn said.

In the neighborhood you can see makeshift repairs to windows and thousands of dollars in damage.

“Mostly [it] makes me sad that they have no connection to their neighborhood or anyone around them and they just want to go throw a brick through someone’s window for no reason whatsoever,” Nancy Lynch said.

One neighbor told WRTV the vandals tried to bust his window with the flagpole in his front yard.

“My daughter in law was scared, she ran out there and said what the hell is going on and saw the brick in the middle of the room,” Lynch said.

Charles Clark who lives in the neighborhood said he thought the sound was gun shots.

“It was about 10:30 or so and we were sitting in our family room watching tv and we heard two thumps, very quickly. I thought that it was gunshots, so we got in the bathroom,” Clark said. “Then they took a piece of a concreate cylinder block and they tried to throw it at the window, and they just missed by an inch, and I thought that was shot number two."

IMPD police records show there were a number of homes vandalized off of Julian Ave.

The report states that the homeowner believes that the culprits behind the attacks were 5 teenagers.

IMPD says the case remains under investigation.

Neighbors say they are left looking out for each other.

“We have just kind of made a pack that if we see anything, we are immediately coming out of the house and calling the police and just watching each other’s back and making sure an eye is kept,” Molly Bellner said.

Neighbors say they are going to hold a community meeting to address the issues with IMPD.

