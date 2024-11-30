Watch Now
Irvington Plaza Dairy Queen vandalized weeks after it closed

Shopping center has concerned neighbors for years
irvington dq 3.jpg
WRTV
irvington dq 3.jpg
INDIANAPOLIS — The Irvington Plaza shopping center has become a sore spot for neighbors over the years because of decay and empty storefronts. They now have one more concern.

irvington dq 1.jpg

The former Dairy Queen in the shopping center is now damaged and covered with graffiti. The restaurant closed in October after the owners decided to retire.

The restaurant's side door is shattered, which allowed vandals to break in and spray paint the inside of the property.

irvington dq 7.jpg

Retired Dairy Queen owner David Atherton now hopes the company in charge of Irvington Plaza tears down his former restaurant before anything else happens to it.

irvington dq 4.jpg

In a Facebook message to WRTV, he said the restaurant was not damaged to this extent when he last visited a week ago. Atherton said the current state of the restaurant is "very sad."

irvington dq 5.jpg

Oren Rexroat lives next to Irvington Plaza. He said he is tired of the blight by his house.

irvington dq 2.jpg

"People try to keep their properties up around here, then you have an eyesore like that," Rexroat said. "It's horrible looking back there, and I hate to see it rundown like that. It was very viable, then just for some reason went dead. "Luckily it's behind everybody else, I have to see it every day."

irvington dq 6.jpg

He remains hopeful the right developer can come in and turn the property around.

"I'd be willing to lend a hand if some businesses come in over there," Rexroat said. "I'm an ex-drywall painter. I did ceramic tile. I can go over there to get out of the house. I just hope something can be done about it. Councilors or someone should get in on it."

