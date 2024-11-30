Irvington Plaza Dairy Queen vandalized weeks after it closed

INDIANAPOLIS — The Irvington Plaza shopping center has become a sore spot for neighbors over the years because of decay and empty storefronts. They now have one more concern.

The former Dairy Queen in the shopping center is now damaged and covered with graffiti. The restaurant closed in October after the owners decided to retire.

The Irvington Dairy Queen only closed six weeks ago.



It already looks like it has been abandoned for years with the destruction that has happened. pic.twitter.com/3KiVvcRtYK — Taj Simmons (@TajBSimmons) November 29, 2024

The restaurant's side door is shattered, which allowed vandals to break in and spray paint the inside of the property.

Retired Dairy Queen owner David Atherton now hopes the company in charge of Irvington Plaza tears down his former restaurant before anything else happens to it.

In a Facebook message to WRTV, he said the restaurant was not damaged to this extent when he last visited a week ago. Atherton said the current state of the restaurant is "very sad."

Oren Rexroat lives next to Irvington Plaza. He said he is tired of the blight by his house.

"People try to keep their properties up around here, then you have an eyesore like that," Rexroat said. "It's horrible looking back there, and I hate to see it rundown like that. It was very viable, then just for some reason went dead. "Luckily it's behind everybody else, I have to see it every day."

He remains hopeful the right developer can come in and turn the property around.

"I'd be willing to lend a hand if some businesses come in over there," Rexroat said. "I'm an ex-drywall painter. I did ceramic tile. I can go over there to get out of the house. I just hope something can be done about it. Councilors or someone should get in on it."