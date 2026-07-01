Is your car ready for the heat? Indiana mechanics say check these things now

INDIANAPOLIS — Extreme heat is putting stress on vehicles across Indiana, and local auto shops are bracing for more breakdowns as temperatures climb.

Christopher Cooper, manager at All Star Tire & Auto Service, said his shop is expecting about a 10% increase in business due to heat-related repairs.

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Coolant, tires at risk in high temps

Cooper said heat can quickly cause problems if a car isn’t properly maintained, starting with the cooling system.

“It is an issue if you don’t take care of your coolant — it might overheat your car,” Cooper said. “It takes more than just water for the coolant. It takes the proper coolant mixture.”

Tire pressure is another concern. Cooper warned that hot pavement and underinflated tires are a dangerous combination.

“Also watch your air pressure in the tire,” Cooper said. “If it’s overloaded and under pressure, it might blow out.”

Heat also reduces air conditioning performance, he said.

“Your air conditioner isn’t gonna work as well as it usually does because of the heat,” Cooper said. “It will affect your air conditioning. Some cars are great. Some cars are not.”

What drivers should check

Cooper recommends drivers check tires themselves and have them inspected during routine maintenance.

“Check your inflation by yourself with a tire gauge,” he said. “Keep your tires checked. Make sure you got plenty of tread on your tires and have them inspect your tires and coolant and all of that while you’re getting an oil change.”

Car experts say high temperatures can cause battery failure, hose cracks, and belt wear in addition to tire and coolant issues.

AAA recommends checking coolant levels, battery condition, and tire pressure before long drives in extreme heat.