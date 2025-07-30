ISP: 2 dead, 4 injured in crash in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY — Indiana State Police is investigating a crash that killed two people, including a 17-year-old, in Whitley County on Tuesday.

According to ISP, troopers were dispatched to the area of State Road 9 at the intersection of County Road 500 North at 2:40 p.m. for a crash.

Preliminary investigations indicate a blue Dodge Avenger passenger car carrying six people was traveling south on SR9 near CR 500N.

ISP said for an unknown reason, it crossed over the center line into the northbound lane and hit a black Ford F-350 pickup truck and trailer that was in the northbound lane.

The driver of the blue Dodge, 17-year-old Helmin Ruiz of Huntington, and 40-year-old Trinidad Vasquez did not survive the crash.

The other four passengers of the blue Dodge, identified as 20-year-old Jeremias Vazquez, 35-year-old Rolando Garcia, 59-year-old Jose Mena and 31-year-old Auara Solano, all of Huntington, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. ISP said their injuries range from minor to severe.

The Ford was driven by 51-year-old JD Fishburn of Columbia City. ISP did not release any information on his condition.

The crash remains under investigation.