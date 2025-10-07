ISP and UIndy launch career showcase to help with staffing shortages

INDIANAPOLIS— The Indiana State Police is trying new ways to combat a statewide staffing shortage — including partnering with the University of Indianapolis for the first Careers in Public Safety event.

“We’re here to showcase some of our specialty teams,” said Sgt. Timothy Grayson with ISP. “We have SWAT, EOD, CSI and recruiting with us. Talking with students today and soliciting them to become Indiana troopers.”

Applications are open for ISP’s 90th recruiting class. The department is currently short about 150 officers.

Recent classes have averaged around 30 new troopers each.

“In today’s society, I just believe people don’t want to be the police because we’re getting a bad name for ourselves,” Grayson said. “With the Indiana State Police, that is just not the case.”

The department hopes that by connecting with college students directly, it can build a new pipeline of qualified candidates.

“We’re targeting college athletes and military personnel because they have some of the same characteristics we’re looking for,” said Grayson.

Graduate student Layken McGuire attended the event to explore how her studies might align with careers in law enforcement.

“I found a passion in forensic anthropology — working with skeleton remains,” McGuire said. “I checked out this graduate program and found opportunities with actual casework, going hand in hand with the Indiana State Police and local coroners.”

ISP says partnering with universities like UIndy is a key strategy to attract and inspire the next generation of public safety professionals.

If you would like to find out more about jobs with ISP, you can visit their website.