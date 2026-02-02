ISP conducting death investigation following a house fire in Jennings County

JENNINGS COUNTY — ISP is investigating the death of a man in Jennings County following a house fire early Sunday morning.

According to ISP, the Jennings County Sheriff's Office received calls of a house fire in the 4500 Block of North County Road 350 West (Geneva Road), just off of State Road 7 in Queensville at 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and located the body of a deceased male, identified as Kody A. Perry, who resided at the residence.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. The Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office is working to determine the cause of the fire, and an autopsy is being conducted to determine the manner and cause of death.

