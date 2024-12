INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes of I-65 southbound just south of Southport Road are shut down after a fatal semi-crash Thursday afternoon.

Indiana State Police alerted drivers to seek alternate routes via a post on X around 11:15 a.m.

According to the post, a semi-truck is fully engulfed in flames.

isp

There is no word on how many people are injured, but police said the crash is fatal.

Check back for updates.