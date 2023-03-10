ISP focus on illegal street racing in past year leads to 45 arrests, more

INDIANAPOLIS — A recent crackdown on illegal street racing and street takeover groups has led to dozens of arrests and even more stolen cars.

According to a release from ISP, in the past year over 45 arrests have been made and more than 80 stolen cars have been recovered in the Indianapolis district.

The most recent special operation occurred March 4, 2023, at three locations in the Indianapolis area and resulted in nine arrests.

IMPD and ISP investigators received information of a planned spinning event potentially involving over 100 cars. Spinning is a trend of utilizing a public park, a parking lot, a street, intersections or even an interstate to perform an action commonly referred to as a doughnut in a vehicle.

One of the three targeted events March 4 involved a private parking lot near 34th and Lafayette Road. The owner of the parking lot did not grant permission for the event and had recently spent over $60,000 to resurface and paint his parking lot, which is now heavily damaged from this event, according to ISP.

Video of the event can be seen below.

ISP Street Racing

"The Indiana State Police will continue to commit necessary resources to target these illegal and dangerous events," Indiana State Police Area Five Investigations Commander, Lieutenant Jeff Hearon said. "Legitimate car clubs, concerned citizens and community members have played a vital role in providing information to assist detectives with these investigations. The disregard for public safety and personal property shown by these groups is egregious, and we are committed to holding them accountable for their reckless behavior."

ISP said in a release Friday they expected more arrests as a result of the spinning event on March 4.