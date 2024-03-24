ISP investigating crash in Grant County that killed 1 man

GRANT COUNTY — State police are investigating after a person was killed in a crash in Grant County on Friday night.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Western Avenue near 4th Street in Marion at 5:30 p.m.

ISP says the driver of a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling southbound on Western Avenue before striking a 1989 Ford Ranger on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Ranger, identified as 56-year-old James Miller of Marion, was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Grand Caravan suffered minor injuries.

ISP says there was a passenger in the Grand Caravan as well who was not injured in the crash.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.