ISP investigating deadly crash in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, IN — Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash on State Road 67 between County Road 600 West and 700 West in Delaware County around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

From the preliminary investigation, ISP said a red Cadillac XT5 was traveling southbound on State Road 67 when it drifted across the center line and collided head-on with a gray Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Both cars caught fire after the crash.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 22-year-old man from Muncie, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP said the driver of the Dodge Ram, a 24-year-old man from Albany, was extricated from the truck and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

At this time, investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors, but ISP said evidence suggests the driver of the Cadillac may have fallen asleep prior to the collision.

State Road 67 was closed in both directions for approximately four hours while emergency personnel investigated the scene and cleared debris.