ISP investigating death at Howard County Jail

HOWARD COUNTY — The Indiana State Police launched an investigation Saturday following the death of an inmate at the Howard County Jail.

Investigators said Howard County Deputies found 47-year-old Amanda L. Sullivan of Kokomo lying on the ground and unresponsive just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies immediately began life-saving efforts, but Sullivan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ISP says this is an active and ongoing investigation, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.