ISP investigating deadly crash on I-65 in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN — A driver was pronounced deceased at the scene of a crash on I-65 in Tippecanoe County on Saturday morning, Indiana State Police said.

Officials say ISP and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash involving two vehicles shortly after 9 a.m. on I-65 near the 163-mile marker, about five miles north of State Road 28.

The preliminary investigation indicates a GMC Yukon was traveling northbound on I-65 near the 163-mile marker when it sideswiped an Isuzu truck. Both vehicles then left the east side of the roadway. The GMC rolled over, ejecting the driver. The Isuzu remained upright and came to rest in a ditch.

ISP said the driver of the GMC was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Isuzu was not injured.

ISP said the investigation revealed that dispatch received a call about a GMC driving recklessly before the crash, and authorities were attempting to locate the car at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.