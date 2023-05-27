Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

ISP: One fatality confirmed after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 Eastbound

i70crash.PNG
INDOT
i70crash.PNG
Posted at 1:08 PM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 14:20:03-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is on the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-70 Eastbound where they have confirmed one fatality.

Sgt. John Perrine reported the crash on Twitter.

The crash is just west of the Plainfield exit. All lanes are closed.

According to the Plainfield Fire Department, the crash involved four passenger cars and two tractor trailers.

One person is confirmed to be dead and four other were transported to the hospital, with one being in serious condition.

i70crash.PNG

INDOT cameras show traffic is completely backed up.

One person is confirmed to be dead but no other information has been released on victims.

Indianapolis Local News
ISP: One fatality confirmed after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 Eastbound
WRTV.com Staff
Indy 500
Shaq no longer performing at Snake Pit 2023
Jacqueline White
Today's Forecast
Temperatures stay comfortable for Indy 500
Kyle Mounce
Indianapolis Local News
IFD battles fire at near east side Indy car dealership
Jacqueline White
Indianapolis Crime News
Shooting leaves one in critical injured on north side
WRTV.com Staff
Indy 500
Fans gather on Main St. ahead of Indy 500
Rachael Wilkerson

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO LEARN MORE