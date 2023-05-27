ISP: One fatality confirmed after multi-vehicle crash on I-70 Eastbound

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is on the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-70 Eastbound where they have confirmed one fatality.

Sgt. John Perrine reported the crash on Twitter.

#TrafficAlert



I-70 Eastbound, west of the Plainfield exit (64mm)



All lanes are closed



Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash, one confirmed fatality



Please seek alternate routes — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) May 27, 2023

The crash is just west of the Plainfield exit. All lanes are closed.

According to the Plainfield Fire Department, the crash involved four passenger cars and two tractor trailers.

One person is confirmed to be dead and four other were transported to the hospital, with one being in serious condition.

INDOT

INDOT cameras show traffic is completely backed up.

One person is confirmed to be dead but no other information has been released on victims.