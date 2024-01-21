Indiana State Police Trooper helping change tire on I-65 struck by vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police trooper was struck by a vehicle while helping a someone change a flat tire on I-65 near downtown Indianapolis Saturday night.

According to ISP, the crash occurred on I-65 southbound near the 30th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street exit around 9:15 p.m.

ISP identified the injured trooper as 1-year ISP veteran Azariah Keith, 22. He is reported to be in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Trooper Keith pulled over to help a stranded car change their tire on the highway. Another Trooper was blocking the left lane to regulate traffic, ISP says.

A preliminary investigation shows as Trooper Keith was loading his tools back into his patrol car, another vehicle struck him.

Police believe the driver of the vehicle who struck Trooper Keith was impaired by alcohol.