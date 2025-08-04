ISP: Two dead in motorcycle crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — The Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving two motorcycles on Sunday.

According to ISP, authorities responded to State Road 63 near Baltimore Hill Road just before 3:45 p.m.

Preliminary investigations indicate two motorcycles were traveling northbound when the lead motorcycle appeared to have slowed down to turn left. The trailing motorcycle struck the lead, causing both riders to be thrown off their bikes.

ISP confirmed the rider of the lead motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The rider of the trailing motorcycle was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

The names of the deceased will be released by the Warren County Coroner.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.