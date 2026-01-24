INDIANAPOLIS — If you're on the roads this weekend, Indiana State Police (ISP) wants to prepare you for winter driving. WRTV caught up with one expert who said it is important for drivers to practice defensive driving as they navigate dangerous conditions.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

ISP warns drivers about dangerous winter conditions

"It's going to be very important that drivers understand that we are not driving on regular pavement," Dr. James Dix III, Owner of Circle City Driving Academy, said.

This weekend's winter storm is expected to bring brutal conditions our way.

"Roads will be very slick. So, breaking time will be very important. Being able to understand that we need to keep at least five to seven seconds behind the car in front of us,” said Dix. "The first thing we want to recommend is that nobody go out because it's going to be brutal outside, but if they do have to go out.”

He recommends a few tips to keep you safe.

"We don't want anyone to have a snow mattress on top. We want to make sure that we're clearing off our headlights, our taillights, making sure that our tires are properly inflated, making sure that we have proper windshield wipers because these things will be vitally important," Dix said.

And while you're driving.

"Sometimes, drivers will, particularly if they haven't driven in snow before. They will slam on their brakes. You want to hit our brakes slightly," Dix said.

WRTV

And when it comes to speed, "speed is probably one of the number one areas that we see creating havoc on the road," said Dix. "We would recommend dropping the speed at least 5 to 7MPH and making sure that we have proper distance in between us and the car in front of us."

"The sudden decrease or increase in speed is oftentimes where we see crashes happen when you're driving in snow or in hazardous conditions,” Dix said.

Sgt. John Perrine, with ISP, said crews will be out treating the roads to keep drivers safe, but if drivers do their part, this weekend will be safer for all.

"We never fault the weather or the road conditions as causing the crash. The crash is always caused by a driver's action,” Dix said.

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now A car is partially plowed in with snow in downtown Omaha, Neb. on Feb. 16, 2023.

ISP reminds Hoosiers to stay home if you can, but if you need to be out on the roads this weekend, here's how you can prepare.



Stock your vehicle with items like a snow shovel and ice scraper

Consider packing sand or kitty litter to help with traction if you get stuck

Make sure you have:

Jumper cables, a blanket, water and food in case you do get stranded.

And always make sure to have your cell phone and charger with you when you're driving

___