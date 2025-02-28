'It has been a difficult few years:' Crackers Comedy announces temporary closure

INDIANAPOLIS — Crackers Comedy, a beloved venue in Indianapolis for over 40 years, has announced its temporary closure due to financial challenges.

"It has been a difficult few years," Owner Ruth-Anne Herber said in a heartfelt message to the community.

Herber cited the high cost of $500,000 for liquor license liability insurance and staffing shortages as key reasons for the decision.

With the recent challenges, Herber explained that it's been tough to sustain the business. She urged patrons to support her landlord, Tony Mehra’s India Garden restaurant, and to visit Helium Comedy Club and local open mic events.

All tickets for Patti Vasquez’s performance will be refunded, along with any unused gift certificates, which should appear in customer accounts within 5-7 business days.

Looking forward, Herber hopes to spend more time with her family but remains uncertain about the future of Crackers Comedy.