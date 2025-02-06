'It puts a hurting on you': Local diner seeing impacts of egg price increases

INDIANAPOLIS— Egg prices are continuing to climb due to the shortage caused by the bird flu. Small businesses in Indianapolis are starting to feel those impacts.

On Tuesday morning, Jimmy Bau is getting breakfast orders going. Bau is the owner and cook at Jimmy’s Diner and alongside his wife Jessica, its a true mom and pop shop.

For the last few months, they’ve been watching the costs of eggs continue to climb.

“This week we were quoted $110 for 15 dozen eggs,” said Jessica.

That comes to more than $7.00 a dozen and for a diner where a lot of the items on their menu contain eggs, it’s a lot to take on.

“Yesterday we made 25 omelets,” said Jimmy.

“Two or three weeks ago it was at 90 something, so it's crazy,” said Jessica.

The Bau’s say at this point, their supplier is no longer cheaper than grocery stores. They are doing everything thing they can to not increase prices.

“I feel like we’re on a scavenger hunt at times, but you know being a mom and pop shop that’s what we have to do to survive. I don’t want to have to pay those kind of prices, its nice to have them delivered but it puts a hurting on you,” said Jessica

While Jimmy’s Diner holds steady on prices, that’s not true everywhere. Sidedoor Bagels in downtown Indianapolis posted a sign this week saying all egg sandwiches will cost $1.50 more.

Waffle House added a .50 cent surcharge to customer’s bills.

Jimmy’s Diner says it will continue to watch prices to find the best deals.

“Just take it day-by-day and see what happens but they keep going up every week,” said Jimmy.

Right now, the USDA estimates egg prices will increase by 20% this year.

