'It saved my life': Kokomo women urge others to get screened for breast cancer

KOKOMO — Breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women in the U.S. — that’s according to the American Cancer Society.

Two Kokomo women say early detection saved their lives.

Now, they’re encouraging other women to get screened.

“I’ve been in healthcare for so long and I was like ‘How could this happen to me?’” Marcia Hulet said.

Hulet is used to caring for others.

She’s been a dedicated labor and delivery nurse at Ascension St. Vincent for 46 years.

Marcia Hulet

But this year was a little different.

Hulet discovered a lump by chance one night after skipping her mammograms for some time.

That moment changed her life.

“I have a family. I want to be there for them. I want to make an impact on my grandchildren," she said.

She’s gone through a double mastectomy, reconstructive surgery, radiation, and occupational therapy.

Her situation inspired her friend Crystal Gibson to get a get a mammogram.

Crystal Gibson

“Mine was an aggressive cancer. If I had waited, who knows where it could’ve been,” Gibson said.

Gibson had a bilateral mastectomy in October of this year.

Her biggest advice to other women: get a screening.

“You never know if you’re gonna get through it, if you’re gonna survive. I caught mine very early. That’s why I’ve been preaching to everybody to go get your mammograms. If I hadn’t had a mammogram, this never would’ve got caught," she said.

Doctors at Ascension St. Vincent recommend annual mammograms for women ages 40-54.

Women 55 and older may want to increase the frequency to twice a year, depending on risk factors.

WRTV Cancer screening age change

Doctors recommend the following to control risk factors:

● Eat a healthy diet. Limit highly processed foods and opt for lean meats, whole grains, and fruits and vegetables.

● Exercise regularly, don’t smoke, and limit alcohol consumption.

● See your doctor for annual well-checks.