'It's heartbreaking': Beloved restaurant catches fire in downtown Rushville

RUSHVILLE — WRTV is on the scene of a large fire in Rushville where residents say a beloved restaurant caught fire on Tuesday.

The first report came in around 6 p.m., when City of Rushvilleasked residents to avoid the downtown area for a fire.

WRTV received reports that the Corner Restaurant on Main St. had caught fire.

Kevin Shook/Global Media Enterprise

"This is childhood memories disappearing, like this is gone," Rushville resident Shirelle said.

Shirelle said she was picking up her daughter from her dad's when she saw the smoke.

"Big, black clouds and then when we got into town, all of downtown was just black right now," Shirelle described the scene.

One resident said a food pantry, Rush County Assistance food pantry, sits just east of the restaurant.

According to Rush County EMA director Chuck Kemker, the Rushville department was dispatched downtown for a structure fire around 5 p.m.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the building and quickly made an attack.

Kemker said at least 14 fire departments responded to the scene.

Everyone was able to evacuate the building safely and one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

As far as damage, Kemker says the Corner Restaurant is completely "gutted out."

The food pantry, Kemker says has smoke damage but the full extent won't be known until the morning.

"We're going to wait until the morning to get in there and check it out and see how much of the perishable food we're going to be able to salvage," Kemker said.

Kemker says the Corner Restaurant has been in business since the eighties.

"I've known this place all my life," Resident Kimberly Case said. "I've went to many breakfasts here. I've taken my kids here and it's heartbreaking."

Officials are still asking for the public to avoid the area.