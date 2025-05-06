'It's not backwoods country anymore': Eli Lilly breaks ground on $4.5 billion medicine foundry in Lebanon

LEBANON, IN — In a major step for Indiana’s economic development and the nation’s pharmaceutical infrastructure, Eli Lilly and Company has officially broken ground on a $4.5 billion medicine foundry.

It's going in the LEAP District, located in Boone County. The District (short for Limitless Exploration/Advanced Pace) is a state innovation and research district.

The state says its goal is to attract high-tech industries and companies.

The massive investment is expected to create hundreds of permanent jobs and thousands more during the construction phase.

Governor Mike Braun attended the groundbreaking ceremony, highlighting the state's commitment to supporting the project with the infrastructure it needs to succeed.

When plans for the development were first announced, local residents and environmental experts raised concerns about whether there would be enough water to support the massive facility.

In response, state officials say water management plans are in place to supply the foundry.

The facility is part of Lilly’s broader push to strengthen the U.S. medication supply chain, a goal that has gained urgency in recent years due to global supply disruptions.

David Brown, who lives near the construction site, said the development is already bringing noticeable change.

“There are housing developments going up all over the place,” Brown said. “Right next to my property, I know there’s a development of two or three hundred homes going in."

Brown says it will be good for businesses.

“This is about more than just jobs,” Governor Braun said. “It’s about ensuring Americans have a reliable, domestic source for life-saving medications.”

The medicine foundry is expected to be fully operational by 2027.