'It's white gold': Private snow removal companies take on the winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works plowed the city's public streets during and after Friday's snowstorm. Private snowplows are responsible for clearing everything else.

Snow removal companies responded to parking lots, businesses, and apartment complexes when the winter weather came down. They received a blizzard of requests, far too many to fulfill in the height of the storm.

"We have probably done 80 jobs in the past week. We were up for three days in a row with no sleep," said snow removal driver Russell Harold of Time To Cut Lawn Care. "We can't even take any more accounts. Everyone has been calling and we can't make it to them."

Harold has cleared snow across Indianapolis for 30 years. He said the demand for his service has intensified as other maintenance companies choose not to winterize.

"It hasn't really been snowing that much so a lot of people got rid of their plows," Harold said. "Now, it's snowing and nobody has plows."

Most companies will only hire snow removal companies that are licensed, insured, and bonded.

Harold said he is ready for the challenging snow this year.

"It's white gold. It's a nice thing," Harold said. "We're going to get this white gold as Mother Nature keeps bringing it. We're going to do what we can to make it happen."