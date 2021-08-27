Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

IU biology staff want building named for noted Black teacher

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Smith/WRTV Photo
Indiana University's campus
indiana_university_campus.jpg
Posted at 10:55 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 10:55:10-04

BLOOMINGTON (AP) — More than 100 staff members with Indiana University's biology department are calling for a department building once named after a 19th century IU president who supported eugenics to be renamed after a noted Black faculty member.

A petition signed by 144 members of the Bloomington campus' biology department urges school leadership to rename the Biology Building in honor of James Holland, an award-winning teacher and endocrinologist who died in 1998.

The Herald-Times reports that the building was formerly known as Jordan Hall, getting its name from David Starr Jordan. The late IU president was a proponent of eugenics, the practice of controlled selective breeding of humans often carried out through forced sterilization.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!