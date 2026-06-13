IU Bloomington launches fleet of food delivery robots on campus

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indiana University Bloomington is introducing a fleet of food delivery robots to serve its sprawling campus, aiming to offer a convenient dining option for students, faculty, staff and visitors.

IU Hospitality and Dining’s Rahul Shrivastav explained the initiative, noting that the campus covers about 2,000 acres and is home to roughly 50,000 students and 12,000 faculty and staff.

To efficiently deliver food across this large area, the university has deployed 25 automated robots, with plans to expand to about 125 over the next two years.

Shrivastav also noted that students enjoy naming the robots, though the one brought to the WRTV studio had yet to receive a nickname. The university is welcoming name suggestions from the campus community.

The robots began operating on campus Monday, delivering food from participating locations. Delivery hours run from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., with extended service expected in the fall as dining hours lengthen.

Anyone on campus can order food delivered by these robots through the Grubhub app — whether they are students, faculty, staff or visitors. Most food from participating restaurants is delivered exclusively via robot, with no option for human delivery.

Each robot can carry up to four entrees, four drinks, and a large pizza. The university is still working on designing an ideal pizza box to fit the compartments.

The robots use cameras and artificial intelligence to navigate sidewalks, crosswalks, and campus paths safely.

Shrivastav said the robots recognize pedestrians and wait patiently before moving forward, adapting to the environment around them.

No tipping is expected or accepted when using the robot delivery service.