IU brings “The Wizard of Oz” to life through music and rare artifacts

BLOOMINGTON — The Wizard of Oz continues to transcend generations, and on Indiana University’s campus, the beloved 1939 film is being celebrated in more ways than one.

On Thursday, the IU symphony orchestra is on their third rehearsal.

“It’s an honor to do it,” said conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos.

The students are learning the music to the original 1939 movie.

“It’s also an important part of their training,” said Kitsopoulos. “Symphonies around the country are doing film with live orchestra.”

They'll be synchronizing their live performance with the film, matching moments down to each lyric and cue.

During the performance, audiences will hear Judy Garland and the original cast’s vocals from the 1939 movie while the live orchestra performs the instrumental score.

“When Judy sings, Judy sings — so I’ve got to be with her,” said Kitsopoulos.

“It’s a unique challenge for us,” said Ivy Kan, a violinist.

WRTV

Just a short walk away, the Lilly Library showcases some extraordinary Wizard of Oz artifacts — including a first edition copy of the 1900 publication of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, originally published in Chicago.

It's a collection that has been growing for decades.

“In some ways, it relates to our strong collection of historical children’s literature," said Erika Dowell, the executive associate director of the Lilly Library. "Also, to what pops up in the marketplace that we’re able to acquire.”

WRTV

Among the highlights:



Original screenplay drafts and revisions from the 1939 film;

A 1921 Parker Brothers Game of Oz;

A complete copy of the full movie script;

A recording of Judy Garland’s “Over the Rainbow.” Note: the original 45 record is too delicate to play, but you can listen to a high-quality digital copy — complete with the needle hiss!

The combination of the orchestra’s performance and the Lilly Library’s collection shows how deeply The Wizard of Oz continues to resonate.

“These stories seep into our cultural consciousness,” said Dowell. “Dorothy’s journey to find her true self, her strength, her destiny — those are questions that appeal to people across generations.”

“Its central message,” Kitsopoulos added, “there’s no place like home.”

The Jacobs School of Music’s “Live at the Movies” performances of The Wizard of Oz will take place Nov. 7 and 8. Guests can use the code WIZARD for a discount.

If you want to see the collection at the library, you can email to make a reservation.