IU campuses see increase in alcohol-related crimes during Halloween, here's how you can help

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is a great time for college students to dress up and have fun with friends.

But there is a caveat.

Indiana University Public Safety says there’s an increase in certain crimes this time of year.

WRTV went to IU Indianapolis to see what students have planned for the weekend.

Nico Gomes is a first year student studying finance and marketing.

WRTV

The Mooresville resident says he’s going as Joe Goldberg from the TV show “You.”

“Gonna dress up with my girlfriend and we’re just gonna run around with the family and have a good time," Gomez said.

Emily Ingle is getting her doctoral degree in analytical chemistry.

WRTV

She plans on dressing up as Kim Possible and bar crawling in Bloomington for the holiday.

“I’m thinking of going out with some friends this weekend," Ingle said.

Maram Nada is a medical humanities major.

WRTV

The senior says she'll be staying in.

“I’m just not a super celebratory person. I don’t really like to go out to parties or gatherings," Nada said.

No matter what the plan is, Hannah Skibba with IU Public Safety says safety should be top of mind.

“This time of year we see an increase in alcohol related calls, mostly medical related," Skibba said.

Some of the most common crimes for the week of Halloween are illegal possession and consumption by a minor and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVWI).

Here are some statistics for IU Bloomington for Oct. 24 to Nov. 7 for 2021, 2022, and 2023:

2021

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVWI): 3

Illegal possession/consumption: 52

2022

OVWI: 2

Illegal possession/consumption: 33

2023

OVWI: 2

Illegal possession/consumption: 35

“Really keep an eye on each other, monitor what you’re having to drink, make sure you’re alternating with water and getting fuel in your body. Don’t be afraid to call police if you need us," Skibba said.

Skibba says in an emergency, it’s better to call than not.

The Indiana Lifeline Law protects someone from arrest and prosecution for minor offenses, if they seek medical assistance for a person suffering an alcohol-related emergency.

“All you have to do is stay on scene, cooperate with law enforcement officials to give your friend the help that they need," she said.

Another safety concern is costumes.

Skibba says to avoid outfits with fake weapons.

“As law enforcement, we don’t know that it’s a fake weapon right away, so we’re going to respond appropriately. We are a firearm free campus and so there’s not only consequences on the law enforcement side of things but on the code of conduct side as well," she said.

In other words, have a good time, but use your head and be smart!

