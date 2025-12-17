IU Health launches choir program to help patients with Parkinson's Disease

INDIANAPOLIS— IU Health is piloting a new program designed to help patients with Parkinson's. The Parkinson's choir helps strengthen their voices.

“All the exercises that we work on obviously translate into the songs we're working on but they also transfer into real life,” Sabrina Riffler, the music therapist said.

Parkinson’s disease is the fastest-growing neurodegenerative disease and the second-most common, behind Alzheimer’s.

Exercise and social engagement are among the most common non-medical recommendations to help patients manage symptoms. Singing has numerous benefits.

“One of the biggest advantages to a program like this, a Parkinson's choir, is that number one, it has the potential to strengthen the voice but also it provides a type of community support for people," said Dr. Elizabeth Zauber, a movement disorder neurologist at IU Health.

The goal of the choir is to help participants stay ahead of the disease’s progression by strengthening vocal muscles and building confidence.

“I’ve seen tremendous improvement in my stamina and breath control and also in my quality of speech,” said Tom Ferry, a member of the choir.

“Being able to speak out, speak up, be heard and singing is a fun way to work on projection and keeping sound going,” said Sharon Watkins, a member of the choir.

The six-week pilot program launched in October and will reopen in January.

People looking to join can contact the Complete Life Department at IU Health at 317-944-0301 or email at completelife@iuhealth.org.