IU Health program helps new mothers as Indiana ranks low in prenatal care

INDIANAPOLIS— A local program through IU Health is offering help for new mothers.

"WeCare" shares many resources to help growing families.

Recently almost one-hundred pregnant and new moms sought out "mom and baby kits" from the program.

"When we were handing out kits they went out so fast," said Zee Knox, with IU Health WeCare. "We had pregnant moms, moms who just had their baby and we had to go get more supplies."

It's a needs-based program that is giving new mothers free in-person visits with a coach to watch their health and the baby's.

"When moms don't have a job or they don't have any support we can help," said Knox. "We can be that person they can call on."

Other resources include diapers, food and prenatal education.

The program is also available to also help people with chronic illnesses that want to become pregnant.

