IU Health reports security incident after employee's email was compromised

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health said they experienced a security incident in October and after an investigation learned "limited information" was compromised.

The health organization said they learned that an employee's account may have been compromised on Oct. 18. "On the same day, IU Health began investigating the incident and took steps to protect the user's accounts and our systems," IU Health said.

Additionally, the company said an external firm conducted an independent review to determine if any information was impacted. The investigation determined that an unauthorized recipient had access to the employee's email account between Oct.4-18, 2024.

"The information involved varied per individual but may have included address, age, medical record number, diagnosis, or other limited treatment information. While there was no financial information or Social Security numbers impacted by this incident, as a precaution, we encourage affected individuals to remain vigilant and verify that anyone who is reaching out about personal and/or health information is a legitimate representative of the organization they say they are associated with."

IU Health began notifying affected individuals on Tuesday and is providing dedicated call center support to answer any questions at 1-844-920-8857, available 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The organization said they are continuing to implement security measures to prevent these incidents from occurring in the future.