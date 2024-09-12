Watch Now
IU investigating former athletics doctor who allegedly abused student athletes

WRTV photo
The IU campus in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON — Authorities are investigating a former contracted athletic doctor at Indiana University who allegedly gave a student an “inappropriate and unnecessary” prostate and rectal exam during annual physicals.

Dr. Brad Bomba Sr. was a contracted physician for IU athletic teams, including the men’s basketball team for several decades, until the late 1990s.

The former student athlete said the inappropriate behavior was “a practice for all basketball student-athletes assigned to Bomba for physicals,” according to IU.

IU has hired international law firm Jones Day to conduct an independent review of the allegations. The university said the following:

The review will include witness interviews, a review of available documentation and engagement with medical experts to determine: 1) the background facts related to the annual physicals of IU student athletes conducted by Dr. Bomba, Sr.; 2) if the conduct was appropriate, necessary, or within the standard of care; and 3) what medical professionals and athletic department or university officials were aware of the conduct and, if warranted, what action did they take.

IU is asking other student athletes who may have been abused to contact Jones Day at 888-392-2296 or email them at IUinvestigation@JonesDay.com.

