IU lays out strategic plan for the next seven years, students react

BLOOMINGTON — As Indiana University students are putting on their caps and gowns and getting ready for graduation, the university has big plans for the next seven years.

In April, the University Board of Trustees approved IU 2030, which includes a comprehensive university-wide plan and eight individual plans for each of its campuses.

Its three foundational pillars include:



Student success and opportunity — a commitment to affordability and a student experience that equips graduates for resounding success in the workplace and beyond.

Transformative research and creativity — a commitment to the pursuit of discovery, creativity and innovation that improves communities and changes lives.

Service to the state and beyond — a commitment to engagement, partnership and collaboration that strengthens the vitality of Indiana, the nation and the world.

“This is the greatest place on earth. I think that you really realize these last couple of days that you’re not going to see a lot of these people that much any more, but you really appreciate the time you had," senior Isaiah Cox said.

After four years, Cox's time at IU is coming to an end this weekend.

The digital marketing and social media business major hopes the university continues to improve after he graduates.

“You gotta walk the walk. I think that just actively putting in your ten year plans and your five year plans, not just how you’re going to spend money, but how you’re gonna treat people and how you’re gonna make sure everyone feels included," he said.

Kyle Seibert is one of the hundreds of faculty, staff and students who contributed time, energy and effort to develop the plan.

“IU is home. I think we say that a lot now when we try to make students feel like they have a home at IU. The purpose of that first plan is to make that a reality for all 97,000 students across the system," the student government president said. “Plugging people in two opportunities that they feel they really belong to. Preparing them for their future outside of IU — career preparation, things like that. Making sure that they’re gonna know what they’re gonna do after they leave here.”

The plan’s first pillar also aims to improve attainment, retention and persistence rates by targeting the first year experience.

“That’s where you miss people and that’s where people feel the biggest stresses of not feeling like they belong or connected, so you wanna get them during that first year and keep them here,” Seibert said.

Freshman Ryka Dhawan traveled from California to Bloomington to study at the Kelley School of Business.

She says college has forced her to step outside her comfort zone.

“I just took a piano class fully because I have to fulfill that. At the end of the day, it was relaxing throughout my day, getting away from Kelley, meeting new people outside of Kelley," Dhawan said. “Get out of your dorm. Meet people. Join things that push you out of your comfort zone.”

IU campuses will begin implementing their plans immediately.

