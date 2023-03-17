IU ranks 13th on a list of worst behaved NCAA fans

BLOOMINGTON — March Madness has officially begun and with it comes the excited NCAA fans, some of which have a worst reputation than others.

One Indiana school has the kind of fans that have left a not-so-good impression on visiting teams.

So, Which Indiana School made the naughty list?

IU fans ranked 13th on a list of the worst behaved NCAA Madness Fans, according to a survey by Nj.bet.

The survey says that the use of profanity and annoying chants earned Hoosier fans a spot on the list. The school also placed 11th for the loudest fan sections.

This ranking is based on the surveying of 1,250 basketball fans across the country with the average age of respondents being 37 years old.

Topping the worst-behaved list was Duke University (Not very surprising).

Following Duke was Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, and North Carolina.

IU's arch-nemesis, Purdue did not make the list of the worst-behaved fans, but the school did make another Nj.bet list: teams with the most fouls during March Madness.

According to the survey, Purdue ranked 6th with a total of 252 personal fouls committed during March Madness.

Watch both IU and Purdue play on Friday.

Purdue will play Farleigh Dickinson at 6:50 p.m. TNT and IU takes on Kent State at 9:55 on TBS.

