IU requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, staff and faculty

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University is requiring all students, staff and faculty to get a COVID-19 vaccine before school begins in the fall.

"We continue to plan for an in-person fall 2021 semester and expect that we'll return to mostly normal operations," IU President Michael A. McRobbie said in a statement Friday.

"Requiring the COVID-19 vaccine among our students, faculty and staff continues to extend the university's comprehensive and thoughtful approach to managing and mitigating the pandemic on our campuses and brings us one step closer to making a 'return to normal' a reality."

IU said the vaccine mandates means there will be an easing of rules for mask-wearing and social distancing.

Students who refuse to get a vaccine won't be admitted and will have their classes canceled. Faculty and staff who refuse will "no longer be employed" by IU, the university said on a website explaining the details of the new requirement.

"Working remotely and not meeting the COVID-19 vaccine requirement is not an option," IU said.

"You should plan to have your first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine no later than July 1," IU said. "You must be fully vaccinated by August 15 or when you return to campus after August 1, whichever is earlier."

Vaccine exemptions will be given for those with doctor-authorized medical conditions and for those with documented religious objections, IU said.

"There are very, very few medical reasons a person would not be able to receive this vaccine," Dr. Lana Dbeibo, director of vaccine initiatives for IU's Medical Response Team, said in a statement.

The mandate impacts all IU campuses.