IU student seriously injured after being struck by driver while riding scooter

BLOOMINGTON — An Indiana University student has been hospitalized after being struck by a driver while riding a scooter on campus.
School officials say IUPD responded to the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and 10th Street on reports of a crash at 11:17 a.m.
According to IUPD, the student was traveling westbound on 10th Street on a scooter when the vehicle struck them.
The student was taken to a local hospital with “serious injuries,” IUPD says.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.