IU student seriously injured after being struck by driver while riding scooter

WRTV Photo/Kayla Molander
Indiana University Police
Posted at 3:55 PM, Sep 14, 2023
BLOOMINGTON — An Indiana University student has been hospitalized after being struck by a driver while riding a scooter on campus.

School officials say IUPD responded to the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and 10th Street on reports of a crash at 11:17 a.m.

According to IUPD, the student was traveling westbound on 10th Street on a scooter when the vehicle struck them.

The student was taken to a local hospital with “serious injuries,” IUPD says.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

