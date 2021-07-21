IU students file appeal challenging COVID-19 vaccine mandate

SOUTH BEND – On Tuesday, Indiana University students appealed a federal judge’s ruling which refused to put the University’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate on hold. It was also asked that the district court prevent Indiana University from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccination mandate while an appeal is pending.

In May, IU announced it would be requiring all students, faculty and staff to receive COVID-19 vaccinations before they can return to the campus for the fall semester, along with stringent and limited exemptions to the mandate for those with religious or medical exemptions.

Last month, The Bopp Law Firm, on behalf of IU students, filed a lawsuit against IU to preserve students’ rights to bodily integrity and autonomy, due process, and the right to consent to medical treatment.

“We are committed to continuing the students’ fight,” James Bopp, Jr., of The Bopp Law Firm, Director of Litigation for America’s Frontline Doctors, and lead counsel in the lawsuit said. “In addition to appealing, we have asked the district judge to prevent IU from enforcing its mandate while the appeal is pending. Preventing enforcement of this mandate and continuing to fight is the only way to protect these students and guarantee that their fundamental constitutional rights are not violated.”