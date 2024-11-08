IU students receive text message with "racially-biased" content, Mayor issues statement

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University students have been victims of "racially-biased" text messages that have been reported nationwide.

According to Indiana University police, the department received two reports of harassment from students that got "racially-biased" text messages.

Reports from Associated Press say the messages, sent to high school and college students across the country, invoked slavery.

"Some instructed the recipient to show up at an address at a particular time 'with your belongings,' while others didn’t include a location. Some of them mentioned the incoming presidential administration," according to AP sources.

Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson issued the following statement in response:

In light of recent reports of hate speech, both nationally and within our community, the City of Bloomington unequivocally condemns all acts of hatred and hate speech. We stand firm in our commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment for all residents. Mayor Kerry Thomson and the City of Bloomington

It isn't clear who is behind the messages but officials say to report them to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or visit FBI.gov/tips for assistance.

For those needing mental health support, services and resources are available.